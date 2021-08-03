Training Camp Report: The pads go on, defense shines in 11 on 11’s

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers donned shoulder pads during Tuesday’s practice in the second week of training camp.

Trainer’s Room

Matt LaFleur indicated in his press conference early Tuesday morning that linebacker Randy Ramsey’s injury is significant. He said it wasn’t a good injury and it’s a shame, because Ramsey is so versatile for the Green and Gold.

Linebacker Kamal Martin went down during 1 on 1’s and jogged off the field into the Hutson Center with the trainers. He did return to practice later and participated in team drills.

News and Notes

Davante Adams had a few uncharacteristic drops in Tuesday’s practice, but the top wide receiver was followed with some good coverage by Josh Jackson.

Wide receiver JuWuann Winfree had a spectacular day during 1-on-1’s. He was three for three against cornerback Eric Stokes and noted by many was his speed as he got off the line of scrimmage. Quickly making a name for himself at camp.

Jaire Alexander had a great read on Aaron Rodgers and used his hands to grab an interception and ran it in for a touchdown. The pass was intended for Davante Adams.

Rookie nose tackle TJ Slaton ended practice with a pick six of his own.

They said it

Cornerback Eric Stokes on going against Davante Adams: “Continue to ask him questions, like, what do you see here, what can I work on here, continue not to be scared to go up against him. I’m trying to pick everything that I can from him and just learn. You can’t be scared to mess up.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur on having the pads on: “I think one of the things that you can really see, with a lot of our position groups, is there’s a lot of really good competition. It tends to separate itself the further we go along, we’re only in shoulder pads today but there’s definitely going to be more contact and physicality and it’ll give us a better indication of what we really have.”

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on moving to left tackle: “It’s just the repetition, getting a lot of reps at practice, going against guys, Rashan, P, Z, all those guys, just getting the repetition and live reps in pads, I think it will help out a lot.”