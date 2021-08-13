Training Camp Report: What to know before the Packers first preseason game of the year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a quiet day for the Green Bay Packers on the eve of the first preseason game this year.

NEWS AND NOTES:

Earlier in the week, Matt LaFleur mentioned that Aaron Rodgers would not play this preseason, so expect Jordan Love to take a majority of the snaps on Saturday versus the Texans. Kurt Benkert will more than likely share snaps with Love later in the game.

One thing to watch as the preseason kicks off is the running back competition for the third spot on the roster. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are locked for the two running back spots but after that, there are question marks. Between Kylin Hill, Dexter Williams, and Patrick Taylor, you’ll see a majority of those names getting the snaps in the backfield.

As the preseason is time for the young guys to shine, Green Bay has a handful of veterans who need to get out on the right foot during the Packers’ three preseason games. Wide receiver Devin Funchess and Inside Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell are two of those veteran players who are hoping to make the 53-man roster come week one of the regular season. It’ll be interesting to see those two names this preseason and how their futures pan out with the green and gold.

Another thing to watch this preseason is the Packers’ special teams. It was Green Bay’s biggest weakness just a year ago, but with some changes and some new additions within Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Kylin Hill, etc., the Packers could change that.

The Packers will host the Texans at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field to kick off their preseason schedule.