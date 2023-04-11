WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
by: Brandon Brockman
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 10:38 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 10:38 AM CDT
(WFRV)- This Trendy Tuesday we’re celebrating the warmer weather with a light top. Notice the woven detail on the bell sleeves; and this comes in other spring colors as well. It’s available at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, Downtown Green Bay.
