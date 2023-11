(WFRV)- Animal print is still going strong this season. This tunic is an amazing ultra suede. What does that mean? It has the look and feel of suede but is 100% washable.

If this print is not your vibe, it is also available in solid black, and as a bonus, it has pockets.

This tunic is currently on sale at Furs & Clothing of Distinction. They are located at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Furs & Clothing of Distinction.