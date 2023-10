(WFRV)- This Trendy Tuesday, plaid is still the top pattern. This is your classic piece with a designer look but not a designer price.

This shirt also features roll-up sleeves to help convert from summer to fall and beyond. This shirt is on special now for just $42.99.

This shirt and other styles can be found at Furs & Clothing of Distinction. They are located at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Furs & Clothing of Distinction.