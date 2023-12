(WFRV)- This Trendy Tuesday, enjoy a magenta tunic that has a little bit of zip. Lisa is loving the texture, detail, and pocket on this great top.

It is also available in black or ivory, with sizes small to XXL at Furs & Clothing of Distinction. They are located at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Furs & Clothing of Distinction.