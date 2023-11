(WFRV)- This Trendy Tuesday, the writing is not on the wall but instead on this tunic.

A grey tunic with metallic words, but what does it say? You may know if you speak French. This top is from a Canadian designer.

This dress is currently on sale at Furs & Clothing of Distinction. They are located at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Furs & Clothing of Distinction.