(WFRV)- If you are looking for comfort and style, you need this jumpsuit. The wide-leg jumpsuit lets your legs breathe and provides optimal comfort. This comfy outfit is good for the couch and the office. With pockets for your phone, this outfit is everything you need.

You can find Furs & Clothing of Distinction at 207 North Washington Street in Green Bay.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Furs & Clothing of Distinction.