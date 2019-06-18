Did you know that, “Six out of every 10 falls happen at home, where we spend much of our time and tend to move around without thinking about our safety,” according to the National Institute on Aging. More than one in three people age 65 years or older falls each year and the risk of falling—and fall-related problems—rises with age.

Many things can cause a fall. Your eyesight, hearing, and reflexes might not be as sharp as they were when you were younger. Diabetes, heart disease, or problems with your thyroid, nerves, feet, or blood vessels can affect your balance. Some medicines can cause you to feel dizzy or sleepy, making you more likely to fall. Other causes include safety hazards in the home or community environment.

The National Institute on Aging recommends changes to make to your home to help avoid falls and ensure safety. Preventing falls and fractures are a simple thing can change your life.

If you are looking to replace your regular bathtub with a walk-in tub, your looking in the right place. We have the ultimate walk-in tubs for safe and secure bathing! LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BATH OFFERINGS >>CLICK HERE

Source:https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/fall-proofing-your-home

Whether you live in the city or out in the country, does heat gain or loss through your windows drive you mad?

According to the Department of Energy, heat gain and heat loss through windows are responsible for 25%–30% of residential heating and cooling energy use. Reducing energy loss through windows can make your home more comfortable and save you money on energy bills. To do this, you can either update your existing windows or replace your windows.

When replacing windows, Tundraland knows that the right glass makes all the difference. Designed for Wisconsin climate, our revolutionary Tundraland Series™ replacement windows are durable and energy-efficient, saving you money on your energy bill. Don’t let your windows drive you mad! Whether you live in Green Bay, Appleton, Two Rivers, Oshkosh, Waupaca or a city in between, Tundraland can help you transform the look and feel of your home quickly and easily.

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR WINDOW OFFERINGS >> CLICK HERE