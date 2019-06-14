Man shot, wounded at local hotel

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department was sent to reports of a person being shot with a handgun at the Microtel on Allied St.

Upon arrival, officials located a male party in the lobby of the hotel with a gunshot wound to his torso area.

The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

It is being reported that three unidentified subjects had entered the victim’s hotel room where a disturbance took place.

During an altercation, a firearm was discharged, and the three suspects fled from the hotel and left the scene in a car.

The police believe that this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger. If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.