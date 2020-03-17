1  of  63
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Literacy Green Bay Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton St. Paul Lutheran Church-Fremont Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Bipartisan push for cash to Americans during coronavirus

Washington-DC

Plan may be to send $1000 to each adult in US

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress is working on a second coronavirus related aid bill and now the federal government is considering sending Americans cash to help them and the economy. Republicans, Democrats and President Trump have expressed support for the plan and are working out the details.

Many Americans around the country are already out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump Administration is considering sending money to help workers through the crisis.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at a Tuesday press conference at the White House.

“I think we have ways of getting money out pretty quickly and very accurately,” President Trump said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the first to suggest the idea of giving each adult in the US $1000 to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a while,” Romney said. “We have to go through the legislative process. We have to get it signed by the President, and then ultimately the IRS would be cutting the checks.”

Romney added the plan “would probably be phased out for people who are earning, let’s say, $75,000 as an individual.”

Las Vegas Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, said the money would help casino and hotel employees who are out of work.

“If that will put food on the table or pay one month’s rent, I don’t have any objection to it,” Titus said. “I would support it.”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said he wouldn’t rule out any possibility but, “to me, it seems like it doesn’t fix the underlying problem. I’d rather see the foundations of our economy secured.”

Trump also met with leaders of the airline and tourism industry to discuss how to help their businesses.

Democrats say any industry bail-out would need to benefit workers.

Titus said that money can’t be used to “give bonuses or salary increases to chief executives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"