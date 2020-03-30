California lawmakers lead effort to provide unemployment benefits for gig-workers

Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

California lawmakers lead effort to provide unemployment benefits for gig-workers

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Gig-economy workers that might otherwise be left behind by the economic downturn as a result of coronavirus will now receive benefits to keep them afloat. 

For the first time, millions of independent contractors and gig economy workers can collect unemployment benefits. 

“That’s one of the things I pushed hard for, and the democratic caucus pushed hard for,” Representative Harley Rouda, D-California, said.

Congressman Harley Rouda says many self-employed Americans don’t have a safety net for the economic downturn caused by coronavirus. 

Until now, millions of workers from free-lance writers to ride-share drivers weren’t eligible for paid sick leave or insurance benefits. 

Rouda says he and many fellow lawmakers from California worked hard to secure protections for those workers in the massive stimulus package the president signed into law Friday.

“It will better protect those workers that typically would not be protected under unemployment insurance,” Rouda said. 

Rouda says the bill also includes one time emergency payments and even small business loans for independent contractors. 

“The gig economy workers, the uber drivers, etc. the folks that live paycheck to paycheck -those are the ones getting hit the hardest,” Representative Ami Bera, D-California, said.

Congressman Ami Bera says some of the indirect relief measures in the stimulus package were intended for gig economy workers. 

“We’ve also put a moratorium on evictions. Make sure those folks don’t get kicked out of their apartments,” Bera said.

The private sector is stepping up as well. 

Uber and Lyft are both providing temporary sick-leave to some drivers impacted by COVID-19. 

Postmates and Instacart announced similar measures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"