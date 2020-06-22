Congress sets sights on addressing racial inequalities in work, healthcare

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Leaders in Washington say the coronavirus pandemic has made racial inequities worse, especially when it comes to work and healthcare.

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge said fixing racial inequities in the healthcare system will require better communication.

“How can we build trust between underserved communities and local institutions including hospitals?” Fudge (D-OH) said.

Dr. Camara Jones of Emory University told Fudge that trust is built when the healthcare system listens.

“We need to have the people who are impacted by the decisions at the decision-making tables,” Jones said.

At a Congressional hearing Monday, health experts and lawmakers talked about the staggering difference of health outcomes during the pandemic.

“Communities of color are more likely to be infected with the virus and then, once infected, they’re more likely to die,” Jones said. “Because they are more burdened by chronic diseases with less access to healthcare.”

Experts told lawmakers inequality extends beyond healthcare, into the economy itself.

“It’s estimated that Black-owned businesses have experienced losses of 41 percent between February and April… 17 percent for white-owned companies,” said Avik Roy with the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

“So what this indicates is opportunity is not equally distributed by race or ethnicity in this country, nor is exposure to risk,” Jones said.

Alabama Republican Bradley Byrne said about one-third of his constituents are African-American, but have suffered nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

“But I think as a nation, we need to get to the bottom of this,” Byrne said. “Something is very wrong here and we need to address it.”

He added school and business closures also disproportionately affected minorities in his district.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"