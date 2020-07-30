Demanding federal COVID-19 safety aid, teachers threaten strikes

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Saying the federal government has not done enough to protect teachers and students as the start of the fall semester draws near, the American Federation of Teachers has authorized safety strikes.

“They should be doing things to help us. This is not political,” Randi Weingarten, the president of the AFT, insisted.

She said strikes are a very real possibility that in states like Texas, Arizona and Florida, where coronavirus cases are surging.

“People are scared. They’re writing their wills,” Weingarten said of the teachers who are being told to return to the classroom. “There’s no national plan and no national resources.”

She demanded Congress pass emergency funding immediately to ensure teachers have the resources and protective gear they need.

“We need to make sure that that happens,” Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, agreed.

She and fellow Democrats like Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, said they understand teachers’ frustration.

“I want my daughter to go back to school, of course, but not if there’s not enough PPE,” Duckworth said.

They say Democrats have had a plan ready for months. It has already passed the House.

Republicans agree teachers have a point.

“However, we cannot also forget there’s still hundreds of billions of dollars still waiting,” Rep. Rodney David, R-Ill., qualified.

He said Congress will come around, but Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Republicans and Democrats are still miles apart.

“I’m certainly not going to vote for bailouts for blues states,” Hawley said. “Absolutely not happening.”

Republicans’ next proposal for coronavirus aid earmarks $105 billion for schools. The Democrats’ plan allocated a similar amount, but have since said they would increase it to about $400 billion — the figure the AFT is putting forth.

Lawmakers are working to pass a deal before recessing Aug. 7.

Weingarten said the cost to make schools safe will only grow the longer Congress delays.

“We need to actually have this money now,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah