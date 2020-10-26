Democrats make final push to prevent Barrett’s confirmation

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic lawmakers have made a last ditch effort to prevent the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Democrats held the Senate floor all Sunday night into the day Monday as a way to hold off the Senate’s vote of Barrett’s confirmation until after the November 3 General Election. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said a premature confirmation could spell permanent disfunction to Supreme Court.

“Let us defund the integrity of the court,” said Merkley. “And, let us strike down this nominee.”

Merkley’s colleague Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) shared the same sentiment saying Republicans’ efforts to rush the confirmation has turned into “just another politicized body, distrusted for good reason by the people it’s meant to serve.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) argued Barrett’s track record is even more of a cause for concern than a rushed procedure.

“She even hedged on whether presidents should commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” said Feinstein. “And, she would not acknowledge the existence of climate change.”

Despite pleas for a delay, Democrats have no real chance at stopping Barrett’s path to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. Republicans have enough votes to confirm her without having to sway anyone across party lines.

“I think she’s probably going to go down in history as one of the great justices,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who added he believes Barrett is highly qualified for a lifetime appointment.

Assuming she will be seated on the country’s highest court in 2021, she will be on board to hear arguments against the Affordable Care Act and any potential election-related cases.

