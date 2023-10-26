WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – After the latest mass shooting, Democrats in Washington are calling for new gun restrictions, saying current levels of gun violence can’t continue. But it’s unlikely they’ll be successful.

“Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in this country,” voiced Vice President Kamala Harris. “It does not have to be this way.”

Democrats are now renewing their calls for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) points to the dozens of people who were quickly killed or injured Wednesday night.

“I want to do what’ll work and to me, the most clear danger are these high capacity magazines,” noted Sen. King. “High capacity magazines. That’s what enables a shooter in a case like this to just keep on shooting.”

But in the early aftermath of the shooting, Republicans said the focus needs to be elsewhere.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to put our arms around the victims and their families, and make sure this person is brought to justice,” stated Sen, Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

“Prayer is appropriate in a time like this,” emphasized newly appointed Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-La.) “That the evil can end and the senseless violence can stop.”

For years, Republicans have blocked attempts to renew the federal assault weapon and high-capacity magazine ban and that appears unlikely to change.

When asked, Sen. Schmitt dismissed the calls for renewing gun control talks, stating, “I just don’t think we should be interjecting politics right now.”

And House Speaker Johnson did not address the issue.