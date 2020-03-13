Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
1  of  8
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

Democrats worry ‘public charge rule’ will impact coronavirus spread

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers fear legal immigrants who cannot afford to pay for coronavirus testing and treatment will forgo healthcare out of fear over the “public charge rule” which would impact their ongoing immigration cases.

But the Department of Homeland Security denies this is a public health concern.

“The public charge rule was put in place to discourage immigrants who might need public services and that includes Medicaid,” said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

Democrats including Congresswoman Titus are concerned some immigrants might not get tested or treated for coronavirus if they can’t afford it.

“If people are afraid that they might lose their status — might lose their green card if they go to get healthcare,” she said.

If people are not tested or treated for coronavirus, it will spread further in communities around the country, increasing the expected death toll. The director of the CDC told lawmakers the possible impact of the public charge rule is a concern.

“We are looking at it to see its public health implication,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

But Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli disagrees. In a hearing earlier this week, Cuccinelli told Congresswoman Titus he does not think the Public Charge rule should be suspended in reaction to the coronavirus.

“Because it’s completely unrelated,” said Cuccinelli. “Anyone seeking help or testing or health care related to the coronavirus does not affect a public health analysis.”

Democrats say they want a commitment in writing that coronavirus assistance will not be used against people in their immigration proceedings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"