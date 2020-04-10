1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Dems want universal vote-by-mail during COVID-19 pandemic but GOP is pushing back

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Coronavirus fears have postponed many primary elections already. 

Some lawmakers want states to implement universal mail-in voting so no one has to come to a polling place. But the idea is getting pushback.

“We have to physically distance ourselves,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “We cannot democratically distance ourselves.”

Congressman Swalwell is one of many Democrats calling for universal mail-in voting. 

“We can’t allow this pandemic to set us backward as far as access to the polls,” Rep. Swalwell said. 

More than a dozen states have delayed their primaries over coronavirus concerns. 

Rep. Swalwell says mail-in voting allows everyone to safely cast their ballots from home, without delaying or canceling elections. 

“We’re going to need that nationwide if these types of cases are still peaking,” he said. 

But the voting process is up to each individual state. Led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrats are proposing billions of dollars to encourage states to roll out a mail-in voting system.

“Some people may prefer to go to the polls, but the lower that number is, the healthier for everyone,” said Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif. 

But President Trump says mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud. 

“Mail-in voting is a terrible thing,” President Trump said. “You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room signing ballots all over the place.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., says money for mail-in balloting doesn’t belong in a coronavirus emergency bill. 

“You want to hold the bill up because you want to change election law in November, because somehow you think that gives you some political benefit. That’s disgusting to me,” Rep. McCarthy said.

Speaker Pelosi says the issue remains on the table as party leaders work out the next emergency aid package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"