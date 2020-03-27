Despite some disagreements, both parties see urgent need to pass coronavirus aid bill

1  of  70
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Despite some disagreements, both parties see urgent need to pass coronavirus aid bill

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The US House is taking up the historic $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. While there are some disagreements, both parties see the need to pass the bill as urgent. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a rare guarantee Thursday. 

“We will be passing the bill tomorrow,” said Pelosi, D-Calif. 

Pelosi says after Democrats took three days to negotiate changes.  The urgent package now meets the immediate needs of American workers, families and hospitals. 

“We were able to flip this over from the trickle down Republican version, to a bubble up worker-first, families-first legislation,” Pelosi said. 

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that was untrue. 

“That is an outright lie. The fundamental portions of this bill haven’t changed since Sunday,” he said. 

While McCarthy strongly refutes Pelosi on how the relief package came to be, both agree on the need to pass it. 

“It should not be delayed getting to the President’s desk,” McCarthy said. 

McCarthy says this package has overwhelming Republican support. But he says the process by which this vote will be taken will look different, for the safety of House members.

“We have members on both sides of the aisle who have the virus,” McCarthy said. “We have members who are quarantined.”

McCarthy says the members who make it to the Capitol will maintain social distance and the podium will be cleaned between speakers but he says that won’t stop the house from sending the bill to the president. 

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., supports the bill but says the aid package falls short on paid sick leave and help for cities and states. 

“So in this moment of a public health crisis, let’s remember we still have a lot of work to do,” Harris said.

Work, she says, lawmakers must continue through the crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

