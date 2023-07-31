WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Two United States senators had issues last week that’s prompting conversations about whether they are mentally and physically fit to serve and is leading some politicians to suggest the idea of mental competency tests.

During a committee yes or no vote, Senator Dianne Feinstein gave a wandering speech instead and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell froze mid-sentence and had to be escorted away from a press conference.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons says McConnell appears to be okay for now but both McConnell and Feinstein have had prior health scares.

“I feel like he’s going to be the Republican leader through the rest of this Congress, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said.

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley is suggesting testing to ensure people are fit to serve.

“We need to have term limits in Congress, and we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75,” Haley said.

Members of Congress aren’t the only one’s she’s concerned about.

“When you go and you look at Biden, he was in the week before and he can’t say it,” Haley added. “When you go and see him falling asleep with leaders, that’s concerning. And I know when I was at the United Nations, leaders watch the health status of other leaders.”

But Asa Hutchinson, another Republican presidential candidate, dismissed the idea of mental competency tests outright.

“The tests are not constitutional. And so, it’s really something that’s a throwaway line that catches people’s attention,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also said that determining whether politicians are fit to serve is up to the voters.