1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Fighting coronavirus: Congress, civilians working to get protective gear to frontline workers

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – All across the country, we’ve seen a need for protective gear for our health care workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re going to continue needing this [personal protecetive] equipment badly,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said Friday.

Jones said as cases in his state continue to grow, so does the need for resources from health care workers on the frontlines.

“It’s not just the frontline hospital workers that need this stuff, it’s our first responders, it’s other people, it’s the public,” Jones added.

As some health care workers demonstrate for more gear, some Americans are stepping up to help.

“So I started to post about my sewing and all my friends started sewing,” Hillary Cohen said Friday.

The California TV director turned mask maker has turned her home into a sewing studio, creating 500 homemade masks since the crisis began.

Now she’s calling on people from around the world to join her for a 12-hour sewing marathon this Saturday. Cohen said you can use fabric lying around the house or spare bedsheets to pitch in.

Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said the actions of people like Cohen are not only heartwarming but important.

“It will sustain the day-to-day operations in states like North Carolina while we reserve a portion of the stockpile,” he said.

Tillis said a new $1.3 billion grant was approved with the third relief bill to help health care centers across the country get more PPE.

But until that money arrives, people like Cohen stand ready to sew.

“That’s been the coolest part, people coming together when we’re apart.”

For more information, go to CallToCrafting.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"