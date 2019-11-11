Funding for the military held up by disagreement over Trump border wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As lawmakers show their support for veterans, Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says if Congress really wants to support our troops, they would quit playing politics and pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

The NDAA, which covers everything from spending to policy for the military, must be reauthorized by the end of the year.

Inhofe says if Congress does not pass the bill before the end of the year it would be devastating for our military.

“That means that our kids are out there fighting, they are fighting for something that is not authorized, they don’t have the equipment that they need,” says Inhofe.

But instead of passing the NDAA, James Carafano with the Conservative Heritage Foundation says Congress is playing politics.

“I mean that just shows the level of divisiveness in politics in Washington DC,” says Carafano. “That would be a real tragedy.”

Democrats say they don’t support the current bill because it diverts money away from military families to fund the President’s border wall.

Inhofe says to speed up the process he’s introduced a “Skinny NDAA.”

The bill would only authorize essential military programs, but it doesn’t restrict the president from using military money for a border wall. Still, Inhofe says he thinks it will pass the Democrat-controlled House.

“You are not going to vote against it, I mean you would be voting against supporting our kids,” says Inhofe.

The Senate only has a handful of legislative working days left before the end of the year.