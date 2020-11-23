Holiday traditions underway in DC today: White House Christmas Tree, presidential turkeys

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — It’s a big day for holiday traditions in the nation’s capital.

The official White House Christmas Tree and this year’s presidential turkeys are being presented in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The tree will be brought to the White House on a horse-drawn carriage and presented to first lady Melania Trump at 12 p.m. EST.

It’s the 55th year that the National Christmas Tree Association has presented an official Christmas tree to the White House. The holiday tradition began in 1966.

Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition. This year’s tree, a lovely 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia, will arrive tomorrow at the @WhiteHouse North Portico. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/f7fcz5LxtQ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2020

Melania Trump said the White House will welcome a 18.5-foot Fraser Fir from West Virginia farm Dan and Bryan Trees this year.

The National Turkey Federation also presented this year’s presidential turkeys on Monday.

The birds traveled from Walcott, Iowa, where they were raised by turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel. Ron Kardel currently serves as chairman of the National Turkey Federation.

In keeping with tradition, the turkeys are staying at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., until the annual White House turkey pardon on Tuesday.

The federation held a news conference Monday to announce the names of this year’s presidential turkeys: Corn and Cob.

The first time that the National Turkey Federation presented a turkey at the White House was in 1947.

According to the industry group, the 73-year tradition dates back to former President Harry Truman. But the White House Historical Association said reports of turkeys as gifts to American presidents can be traced back to the 1870s. The historical association said the official turkey presentation was a sporadic tradition, but it became more formalized under President George H. W. Bush.