Lawmakers accuse Trump of preventing peaceful transition of power

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ President Donald Trump has yet to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden, maintaining that the election is far from over and illegal mail ballots in key battleground states propelled his challenger to victory.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said Trump’s handling of the election results is “downright dangerous.”

“What Donald Trump is doing is aiding and abetting the enemies of democracy and making his followers believe that somehow he is still going to be the president,” Van Hollen said.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland said while he wants all the votes to be counted, it has been made abundantly clear that Biden will be the next president.

“Any legal issues that are legitimate should be litigated but to date we haven’t heard of any basis for a legal challenge,” Cardin said.

Cardin is hoping to ultimately see a smooth transition of power from Trump to Biden, but expressed concerns over potential roadblocks set up by the sitting president.

So far, the General Services Administration isn’t releasing funds to the Biden team to pay for transition planning.

“I am the ranking Democrat of the committee that has oversight over the GSA,” Cardin said. “We’re investigating what options we have.”

In the meantime, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, alleges there was widespread voter fraud.

“You just don’t lose leads like that without corruption,” Giuliani said.