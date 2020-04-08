1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Lawmakers look to add more money to emergency fund as small businesses report issues accessing loans

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Small business owners nationwide have reported issues accessing emergency loans just to stay afloat. 

Now Congress is considering hundreds of billions more as the White House tries to improve delays. 

Many business owners say they have been unable to access the coronavirus emergency loans they’ve been promised.

“Many of these very small businesses will not be able to survive,” Representative Norma Torres, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Norma Torres blames computer glitches, confusion, and delays  in the program designed to loan small business money to keep their employees on the payroll.

“Members of Congress are participating in telephone town halls to say, ‘this is how you access the money. Let us help you,’” Torres said. 

But even with help, Congresswoman Jackie Speier says every day that passes without the money is one step closer to economic ruin.

“I’ve got so many small businesses now that are on the brink of shutting down completely,” Representative Jackie Speier, D-California, said. 

Speier says the demand for small business loans nationwide has far exceeded what Congress and Treasury anticipated. 

“We probably needed to double or triple the amount of money we put into that fund,” Speier said.

Now because of that excess demand, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has requested 250-billion additional dollars from Congress to help small businesses.

“They’re working around the clock to make sure those funds are accessible now,” Monica Crowley, spokesperson for the Treasury Department, said. 

Treasury Department spokesperson Monica Crowley says the administration is working as quickly as it can with lenders and banks to fix the glitches in the loan program. 

“I know that the folks in the administration are working with the lenders of all sizes to make sure those issues are resolved,” Crowley said.

Crowley says the administration remains hopeful most businesses will get the help they need to survive the downturn. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"