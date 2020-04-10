1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Lawmakers push for medical manufacturing to return to American soil

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Congressional efforts to ramp up the production of COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment are underway, and several lawmakers are ensuring that the nation builds a robust manufacturing system and a supply chain that doesn’t heavily depend on foreign imports.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said many on the front lines of the pandemic still don’t have the equipment they need.

“Equipment is ending up where the price is highest, not where the need is greatest,” Murphy explained.

To combat this, Murphy introduced the Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act, which would require the federal government to take over the entire medical supply chain.

“The federal government should be finding the equipment, purchasing it and then distributing it to the places of highest need,” Murphy said.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said his main goal is to ensure supply shortages won’t happen again if the country battles another pandemic in the future.

“I think it’s important to have those things made here in this country because they’re so critical in times of national emergency,” Brindisi said.

Brindisi has introduced legislation that would require medical manufacturing and the supply chain that supports it to return to American soil.

It appears that so far, Democrats and Republicans have found common ground.

“I’ll support anything that returns that capacity to this country,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said.

While Congress is working on legislation, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, believes President Donald Trump should be doing more.

“Appointment of czar in effect or the use of the production act, or better, both at the same time,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said with lives at stake, Trump and Congress should act now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"