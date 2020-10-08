Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Democrats on Friday plan to discuss invoking the 25th Amendment, which gives the power to remove the president and have the next in succession take his place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement public Thursday during a press conference.

“Come here tomorrow, we’re going to be talking about the 25th amendment,” Pelosi said, according to KRON’s DC correspondent Joe Khalil.

The 25th Amendment went into effect in 1967 to set a clear process of continuity if a president is disabled — temporarily or permanently — or otherwise unable to fulfill duties.

It also provides that a president can be removed if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet determine he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the office.

Additionally, Congress can order the removal of the president with a two-thirds vote in both chambers. However, the amendment was not meant to remove an unpopular or incompetent president.

If Trump were to be removed, the next in line would be Vice President Mike Pence.

The amendment has never been used to permanently remove a sitting president.