‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Days after President Trump signed a $2-trillion economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus, Congress is onto the next phase. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the next coronavirus bill will focus on modernizing America’s infrastructure.

Pelosi says ‘Phase 4’ should fund improvements to broadband internet, access to clean water, health centers and Americas bridges and roads. 

“We couldn’t get everything we wanted in the other bill, let’s go down this path,” Pelosi said. 

The president says he wants to avoid some of the speaker’s “Green New Deal” spending, but he’s on board with a big infrastructure bill.

“I’m suggesting two trillion dollars, we redo our roads, our highways, our bridges. We fix up our tunnels,” Trump said. 

And while some Republicans are hesitant about the price, not President Trump.

“Wouldn’t this be a great time to borrow at zero interest rate and really build our infrastructure like we can do it,” Trump said. 

Many California lawmakers say they already have their eyes on specific infrastructure projects and they support using ‘Phase 4’ dollars to get them done.

“Look, I welcome the President wanting to do infrastructure,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said. 

Congressman Eric Swalwell says he’d recommend funding for road and rail projects to better connect northern and central California.

“We’re trying to work on that project, and dollars for that to put people to work, to come out of this economy,” Swalwell said. 

With Congress out of session and sheltering in place like the rest of us, Speaker Pelosi says it’ll likely be mid-April before Congress can begin serious face to face negotiations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"