Sen. Capito, Republicans welcome discussion around police reform; Democrats wary of results

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is one of seven Republicans who have put together the GOP version of the police reform proposal.

“I’m on Senator [Mitch] McConnell’s leadership team and I think he felt confident that I would bring a rural perspective to this and a female perspective as well,” Capito said.

Capito says rural states deal with their own special policing issues, like understaffed police departments and severe financial limitations.

“You assume that areas that don’t have large populations of minorities are immune to what’s going on, and what we know is that’s not really true,” Capito said.

Capito understands that Democrats will not agree with every point in the bill, which is why she hopes for a debate on the Senate floor next week.

“If it’s not exactly what you want, which some Democrats are saying, and of course we would expect that, let’s give them a chance and give ourselves a chance to make some improvements,” Capito said.

But Democrats, like Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, fear it won’t be a productive debate.

“Is this simply an effort by Leader McConnell to jam something through without any meaningful discussion?” Warner asked.

Warner says the Republican bill doesn’t do enough.

“I’m not sure that simply incenting better behavior is going to get us the level of reform that I think most Americans realize have to take place,” Warner said.

Both Capito and Warner agree it is crucial that Congress comes together to produce a meaningful result, or risk losing the trust of the American people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"