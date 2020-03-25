1  of  71
Senate expected to sign off on $2T coronavirus relief bill

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate appears poised to pass a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill after days of tense negotiations and heated debate.

The Senate has reached a deal with President Donald Trump and his administration on the phase of economic relief for Americans impacted by the pandemic.

“Help is on the way, big help – quick help,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said.

Schumer maintains that the bill is imperfect but necessary to provide resources for the nation’s public health system and protect all Americans.

“Because Democrats insisted on making this bill better, we can now call it a bill that puts workers first, not corporations,” Schumer said.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, said because of the improvements to the bill, it will now be more effective.

“What we’ve done is…put the money where it’s going to make a real difference,” Reed said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the bill will lift the nation’s distressed economy and put cash directly in the pockets of individual Americans.

“The Senate is going to stand together, act together and pass this historic relief package,” McConnell said.

The bill will also have to pass the Democratic-controlled House, however, before heading to Trump’s desk.

“We’re very optimistic that the bill will be accepted by the House and the president will sign it before the week’s out,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, added that this won’t be the last piece of legislation lawmakers will take up to address the evolving pandemic.

“We’ll have to keep working for more resources next month, and the month thereafter but this is answering the urgent need right now that’s happening around the country,” she said.

