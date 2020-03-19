1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Senate pushes toward vote on coronavirus relief bill

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate is continuing its efforts to provide assistance to Americans who are already suffering economic hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, said Wednesday’s Senate vote on the House-passed “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” was long overdue.

“We are now five days late in voting on the package that passed the House of Representatives last Friday night,” Markey said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, believes the legislation is a good first step.

“We’re talking about a nation in survival mode – in health and economics,” Blumenthal said.

The bill provides money for testing and medical equipment. It also provides help for Americans who find themselves unable to work during the pandemic.

“We’re going to see massive important help in our Medicaid funding for Connecticut, $440 Million, but also putting cash in peoples’ pockets through emergency sick leave and family and medical leave so that people will stay home when they’re sick,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, believes the bill should do more to help Americans.

“Unfortunately, Republicans and the White House took a lot of the benefits off of the table and so there’s not going to be as many people who get sick pay off of this bill who would have if the White House hadn’t been so stingy,” Murphy said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said while the bill is far from perfect, he plans to vote in favor of it.

“Its imperfections will just make our more comprehensive bill even more urgent,” he said. “So we’re aren’t leaving until we deliver it.”

The Senate is now working on more legislation to help boost the economy and provide direct financial assistance to Americans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"