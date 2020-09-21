Trump: Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week’s end

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second … But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

Within hours of news breaking that Ginsburg had died, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement indicating that a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote by the full Senate.

Ginsburg’s death could dramatically alter the ideological balance of the court, which currently has a 5-4 conservative majority, by moving it further to the right.

