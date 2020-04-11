1  of  57
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

U.S. alcohol sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Kate Winkle and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — Millions of Americans live in places that are under stay at home orders or encouraging social distancing, and many seem to be passing the time in the company of alcohol.

Nielson research shows alcoholic beverage sales increased in March — sales were up by 55% in the third week of March compared to the same week last year. In 40 states, and Washington D.C. liquor stores are considered an “essential business.”

Jarrett Dieterle with R Street, a non profit public policy research organization, says the increase in sales is also because many states are temporarily relaxing alcohol purchase laws.

“Places like Virginia have started allowed distilleries to deliver and ship which they couldn’t do before,” he said.

What this tells David Ozgo, the chief economist for the distilled spirits council, happy hours are still continuing, just at home.

“Recently we’ve seen a lot of pre-mixed cocktails, and that is really indicative of the fact that there are a lot of folks who previously might have gone to a bar or restaurant and now they are serving themselves at home,” Ozgo said.

But, that does mean that bars and restaurants — already feeling the crunch of only being able to offer takeout and delivery — that hoped people would turn to them for take-out alcohol orders may be disappointed.

“They can do to go cocktails, that’s great, but there is still no real substitute for them to actually have the dining room presence,” Ozgo said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"