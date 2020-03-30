‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams

Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some seniors throughout the country are the targets of scammers who are now using the coronavirus outbreak as a way to exploit the vulnerable.

“This is the worst of the worst,” Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said.

Now, members of Congress like Fitzpatrick and Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright are working to put a stop to it.

“You’re no good, we’re on to you, we’re gonna stop what you’re up to and we’re going to find you and prosecute you,” Cartwright said, addressing the scammers.

New legislation would provide funds for states to set up legal advice hotlines for older Americans.

“A lot of seniors that have relied on people that they’ve interacted with, your financial planners, attorneys or what have you, don’t have that ability because they’re staying at home for their own health and safety,” Fitzpatrick said.

The hotlines would help combat financial exploitation and elder abuse, as well as help seniors access housing and medical care.

“People have to approach anything that sounds at least suspicious, very carefully,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.

Barr says the justice department will show no mercy to those who target the elderly during the pandemic.

“We have all of our offices in the country on the lookout and pursuing them aggressively,” Barr said.

“Scams will continue to sneak through and that’ll keep the justice department busy as well,” Cartwright said.

Some states already have hotlines in place but are operating with limited hours. If it passes, the increased funding would help states expand their efforts, helping more people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"