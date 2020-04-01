Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Contributing to the problem of empty grocery store shelves across the country is “panic shopping” but the coronavirus pandemic could also have a very real impact on the nation’s food supply chain. 

Vice President Mike Pence toured a Walmart distribution center in Virginia this week and offered words of encouragement to workers. 

“Thank you for doing a great job—for keeping food on the table for the American people,” he said. 

Pence wants to reassure Americans empty grocery store shelves will be restocked. 

“We’re grateful to our farmers,” Pence said. 

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said the foundation of our food supply is reliable and “produces more than enough food for the American consumer.” 

But there are questions about the link between the farmer and the distributor—the farm workers who pick the crops. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, there was an ongoing farm worker shortage and crops were literally rotting in the fields. 

Many farm workers are immigrants on temporary work visas and some are undocumented. The Trump administration’s immigration policies have created a shortage of workers. 

“They’ve created a lot of fear,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA). 

Lawmakers in Congress have been working on legislation to increase the number of legal migrant workers. Carbajal said farm workers are now worried about he coronavirus, leading to his decision to introduce a new bill. 

“To make sure we are doing everything possible to provide the personal protective equipment and the support that these farm workers need,” he said. 

The State Department also announced it will increase the number of farm workers’ temporary work visas to help keep the food flowing to local grocery stores. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"