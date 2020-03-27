1  of  71
With bipartisan support, House passes COVID-19 relief package

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ U.S. House lawmakers rushed back to Washington, D.C., to pass the nation’s third coronavirus economic relief package.

On Friday, lawmakers “debated” the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package the U.S. Senate unanimously passed late Wednesday.

While there were occasional complaints about some of the provisions of the bill, Republicans and Democrats were firmly behind the package, which passed easily and is on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, said help is on the way.

“The hour is dark, but today the Congress is ready to help get families, workers, and the country to the dawn of recovery,” DeLauro said.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said this unprecedented health crisis requires an unprecedented response.

“There will be $130 billion for hospitals to treat patients and protect workers, $360 billion in relief to small businesses, $250 billion to direct cash payments to workers and families, an average of four months of full pay for workers who are laid off because of this crisis,” Cicilline explained.

While both sides of the aisle agree the bill isn’t perfect, they all agree they needed to act quickly.

“This legislation has given me significant pause, but we as a nation face the largest threat that I have seen in my career as a doctor and certainly during the short time I’ve spent in Congress,” Rep. John Joyce, R-Pennsylvania, said.

From self-quarantine, Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said the bill is a big win for Americans.

“The two most important things are one, saving lives, so the public health response and two, getting our small businesses and workers and our economy back on track,” he said.

Lawmakers are certain this won’t be the last piece of legislation aimed at tackling this pandemic.

