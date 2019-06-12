7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Green Bay67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Appleton68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Oshkosh67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Manitowoc60°F Fair Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Fond Du Lac69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous