Weather

More Weather

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 54°
% ° 54°

Thursday

72° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 0% 72° 52°

Friday

74° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 74° 54°

Saturday

67° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 67° 60°

Sunday

75° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 75° 62°

Monday

76° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 62°

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 79° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

56°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
55°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
58°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
60°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
69°
Fair

Green Bay

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
55°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Appleton

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
54°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Oshkosh

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
55°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Manitowoc

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
52°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Fond Du Lac

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
56°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Weather Map Center


 