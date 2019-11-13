1″ to 3″ of new snow possible Wednesday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Light to moderate snow showers from time to time on this Wednesday. The snow activity will pick up during the mid to late morning, creating slick travel by this afternoon. The on-and-off snow showers will taper off this evening.

Winds will be breezy out of the SSW from 10 to 25 miles per hour, and that will drop wind chills down into the single digits once again!

With high temps only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon, all signs point to a “lighter” snow compared to a back-breaking snowfall that we’ve seen so far this year. 1″ to 3″ of possible new snow on the ground into this evening.

Before today, Green Bay has tallied up 9.3″ of snow this season (8.3″ above normal). As of the beginning of the day, we start at the 6th snowiest start to the season on record! By the end of the day, this new accumulation will bring us close to the 3rd spot.