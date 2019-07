4th of July Storm chances 7/4/2019

Happy 4th of July! Your Thursday forecast brings back cloud cover, along with plenty of heat and humidity once again. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s during the afternoon.

Let's talk rain: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up with the afternoon and early evening - SCATTERED meaning it will not rain everywhere at once. These storms will mainly bring a heavy downpour threat, and possibly some gusty winds. Later at night, especially at dusk, the showers will be few and far between and most communities should be dry for the fireworks!