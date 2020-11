The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds will go down from the weekend but it will still be breezy! Monday brings a mix of sunshine and thin clouds and a WSW wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour by the afternoon. The highs reach about 50 degrees.

Tonight will be moonlit with clear skies and a low of 33 degrees.

Warmer air pumps in tomorrow as temps reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Lots of sunshine and a little breezy again.

