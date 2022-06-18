The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another cool night tonight with temperatures in the low 50s, but winds have finally calmed down from this past week. A few chance for a spotty shower to the North is low, but still possible for tonight.

Father’s Day thunderstorm chances are still sticking around with disturbances coming in during the early morning hours and then again during the early afternoon, primarily on the Bay. All precipitation chances will move East by 6pm tomorrow evening. High temperatures tomorrow reaching around 79 degrees.

Humidity spikes back up tomorrow afternoon and continues into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The humidity continues trekking East, and by Wednesday morning humidity should begin to die down, and temperatures for the rest of the work week and early next weekend should moderate into the 80s.