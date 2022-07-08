The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tomorrow starts out your weekend absolutely beautiful with mainly clear skies and a comfortable high of 78.

A majority of Sunday sits mostly sunny, with warmer temperatures, and a high of 84 degrees. Thunderstorm chances return late Sunday night and continue into Monday.

The humidity returns to start your work with and those thunderstorm and shower chances linger throughout the day. 87 degrees is the forecasted high for Monday.

Thunderstorm chances follow into Tuesday, before a nicer days follow on Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

A small shower chance is back in the forecast for next Friday.