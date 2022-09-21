The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front will be finishing it’s route through Wisconsin Wednesday which brings a big drop in humidity from the morning into the afternoon. Temps won’t change all that much today as readings hold fairly steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Gusty northwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour can be expected by the afternoon.

RAIN CHANCES are not very big today, but a few light showers or sprinkles could emerge this afternoon in the far south end of our viewing area, plus far to the north.

We’ll keep a spotty light shower or sprinkle chance tonight across the north and along the lakeshore. The rest of the area will be partly cloudy. Temperatures get MUCH COOLER overnight with a low of 47 degrees.

Highs struggle on Thursday! Plan on temps only getting to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Any morning clouds and sprinkles will depart in the morning for emerging sunshine.