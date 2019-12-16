A big swing in temperatures this week

From Storm Team 5…

Your Monday warms up a bit after a chilly end to the weekend. Today you can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 20s. A west-southwest wind will range from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight stays quiet with a few clouds in the sky, seeking a low around 10 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be partly sunny with a high of 21 degrees. On the nose of a cold air mass – a cold front will be bringing a chance for flurries or light snow during the afternoon and evening hours. If we get pockets of snow to develop, it won’t accumulate much staying under a half inch.

It gets really cold again Wednesday! Skies will clear of clouds leaving us with sunshine, but those temperatures will only reach the single digits for highs! Green Bay’s high is 9 degrees.

Warmer weather arrives again as we dive deeper into the week. The next warm up will start Thursday and may continue until Christmas day with temps reaching the 30s.