A bit breezy for Halloween, then a chilly start to November

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Happy Halloween! Other than our winds being a bit on the gusty side today, the forecast will be fairly quiet under a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts could top 20 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s north with 50s to the south.

Tonight: Skies will clear through the night as lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

November begins on Monday and a push of chilly air settles in as we start the new month. Highs this week will be in the 40s with a few locations to the north possibly remaining in the 30s. Rain chances are looking very low the entire week as highs inch closer to 50 as we near the upcoming weekend.