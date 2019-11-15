A bit warmer for the next few days

From Storm Team 5…

We’ll have scattered clouds out there for Friday, but you’ll definitely get a glance at some sunshine and blue skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Tonight, we’ll gather a few clouds into the evening. Given the light E/NE wind off Lake Michigan, it’s possible we could get a few light lake effect flurries to develop, however, no accumulation is expected. The low tonight is 24 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day as the weekend starts. Temperatures will be similar to today, possibly a touch warmer for some, as highs reach 37 degrees.

Sunday bring our next chance for snow showers along a cold front. The window of timing appears to be late morning into the evening. Given temperatures in the mid 30s, and warmer by the lake, we’ll be watching for some of that snow to mix over to rain.

Although an inch of two of new snow is possible – with the chance for a mix/rain that will likely cut down the totals a bit.