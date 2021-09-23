Getting warmer Friday before showers & storms move through

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover and light rain showers for eastern areas early this evening will gradually come to an end as clear skies return. Winds will be a little lighter as well which will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 40s for most areas with upper 30s possible in Langlade county.

Friday: Sunshine will greet us early in the day which along with a south wind helps temperatures bump into the low to middle 70s ahead of a cold front. That front will sweep through late in the day and bring with it a line of showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain could impact a few of the high school football games in the area.

Cooler air will filter in on a west wind for Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll reach for the lower 70s on Sunday with a slight chance for rain showers especially across northern locations. A beautiful stretch of weather then settles in for a good portion of next week. Our weather is looking dry with highs in the low to middle 70s!

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game

More Weather