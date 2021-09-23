Getting warmer Friday before showers & storms move through

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover and light rain showers for eastern areas early this evening will gradually come to an end as clear skies return. Winds will be a little lighter as well which will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 40s for most areas with upper 30s possible in Langlade county.

Friday: Sunshine will greet us early in the day which along with a south wind helps temperatures bump into the low to middle 70s ahead of a cold front. That front will sweep through late in the day and bring with it a line of showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain could impact a few of the high school football games in the area.

Cooler air will filter in on a west wind for Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll reach for the lower 70s on Sunday with a slight chance for rain showers especially across northern locations. A beautiful stretch of weather then settles in for a good portion of next week. Our weather is looking dry with highs in the low to middle 70s!