A bit warmer Wednesday, much cooler next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light rain showers will pass through the area this evening with clearing skies anticipated to return late tonight. Lows will cool into the 50s for most areas with a light south wind.

A fantastic day of weather is in the forecast for Wednesday. We will see plenty of sunshine and with a west breeze highs will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds could reach close to 20 mph throughout the day.

A quick moving cool front will pass through Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring a small chance for showers early Thursday morning. The rest of the day will feature a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the middle 70s and a gusty wind.

Friday is looking good as we get closer to the extended holiday weekend with temperatures a touch on the cool side in the lower 70s. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds before showers and storms move in for Sunday. A few spotty rain showers will stick around on Labor Day. The bigger story early next week will be the much cooler air that moves southward. This will likely bring highs in the 60s to the region through at least the middle portions of next week.

