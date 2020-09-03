A blustery end to the work week, then some rain this weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It has been a windy Thursday and those gusts will start to ease through the overnight. A west wind will continue however at 10-20 mph as skies clear. Lows will cool into the 40s and low 50s.

We will have plenty of sunshine Friday morning and likely see a few clouds approach during the afternoon. Most of Northeast Wisconsin will be dry Friday, but an isolated sprinkle or light rain shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be similar to Thursday in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be blustery out of the west again at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.





Mostly sunny skies will kickoff the holiday weekend as highs reach seasonal levels in the middle 70s. A few scattered showers or a storm will be possible on Sunday and then another small rain chance will stick around for Labor Day with highs in the 70s.

Behind that system that moves through Labor Day much cooler air will filter southward from Canada. This means highs across much of Wisconsin could be stuck in the low to middle 60s Tuesday through Thursday. It looks to be a bit on the unsettled side as well with scattered rain showers in the forecast during that time frame.

