The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Lighter winds and clearing skies are in the forecast through the night as a small area of high pressure moves through Wisconsin. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable as lows dip into the 30s across the north with the rest of the area in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and dry weather for the morning will be replaced with afternoon cloud cover. A stray shower will be possible west of Lake Winnebago late in the day, but most of the region will be dry. Highs will be slightly below average in the lower 60s.

Rain will move through parts of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures remain cool. Highs will get another boost back into the 70s Thursday and Friday with a chance for showers and storms. More rain will be possible to begin the weekend with highs possibly stuck in the 50s before we see a little more sun by Sunday with temperatures near 60.